NYPD Officer Set To Testify About 2012 Killing Of Ramarley Graham

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An NYPD officer who shot and killed an unarmed Bronx teenager is expected to testify at his disciplinary trial Friday, his first public account of what happened that day nearly five years ago.

Officer Richard Haste initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge in the 2012 death of 18-year-old Ramarley Graham, but the criminal case was dismissed because of a procedural error and a new grand jury declined to indict.

Federal prosecutors also declined to bring charges, saying there was no evidence to refute Haste’s claim that he shot the teen because he mistakenly believed he was reaching for a gun.

“The door got kicked in and Richard Haste rushed in and as soon as he saw Ramarley, he fired the fatal shot that killed my son,” said Graham’s mother, Constance Malcolm.

In the proceedings, the NYPD firearm discharge review board ruled the shooting itself was justified, but that Haste didn’t use the proper tactics.

“If the shooting is justified, the tactics should be justified and in this case they’re looking for a scapegoat because of the unfortunate outcome of the shooting,” Haste’s lawyer, Stuart London, said.

The shooting stemmed from an investigation of drug dealing in Graham’s Bronx neighborhood.

A narcotics team had a neighborhood convenience store under surveillance. When Graham exited the shop with friends, investigators reported over their radios that they thought they saw a gun in the waistband of his pants.

Haste and his partner tailed Graham home and broke down the door of the apartment where he lived with his grandmother. The teen ducked into a bathroom. Haste said he fired when Graham reached into his waistband.

No gun was found, but a bag of marijuana was floating in the toilet.

The NYPD began public hearings before an administrative judge Monday to help determine whether Haste should be fired, or face some lesser punishment, for the killing.

In opening statements at the disciplinary trial, NYPD lawyer Beth Douglas told the judge that Haste should be fired for not following department policy. Once Graham ran into his home and locked the door, she said, the officer should have called for backup and waited for instructions from a sergeant.

Haste’s attorney argued there are no specific guidelines to follow in these situations.

“What’s important to remember is that these decisions were made in milliseconds,” London said.

London called Haste a “hero officer who was attempting to take a weapon off the street.”

But Graham’s mother is set on making sure Haste no longer wears the NYPD uniform.

“My purpose is to make sure Richard Haste is fired,” she said,

An administrative judge will recommend a punishment that would still need approval from the police commissioner. Haste’s attorney expects a decision in the next 60 to 90 days.

