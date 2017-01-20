Inauguration Day: More | Live CBS Coverage | Watch: President Trump Delivers Inaugural Address | Photos | Video | Follow Us On Twitter | Comment On Facebook | The Day In Video | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Obama Departs Washington After Trump Takes Oath, Thanks Supporters

January 20, 2017 1:13 PM
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, inauguration, Inauguration 2017

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former President Barack Obama departed Washington Friday, thanking his supporters before leaving for a vacation in California, saying they “proved the power of hope.”

Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama took a helicopter from the Capitol to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The outgoing president said he and his wife have sometimes been the “voice out front” but his push for changes in the country that began with his 2008 presidential campaign “has never been about us. It has always been about you.”

“This has been the privilege of my life and I know I speak for Michelle as well,” Obama told supporters. “And we look forward to continuing this journey with all of you and I can’t wait to see what you do next and I promise I will be right there with you.”

After their vacation, the Obamas will return to Washington where they will live while their youngest daughter will finish school.

