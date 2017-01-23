President Trump Begins First Week In Office With Outreach

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting with congressional leaders from both parties to discuss his agenda, as he enters his first official week in the White House and works to begin delivering on his ambitious campaign promises.

Trump says he considers Monday to be his first real day in office. And he’s packing it with meetings that suggest he’s keeping an open ear.

There’s a breakfast and what the White House calls a listening session with business leaders in the morning; another listening session with union leaders and workers in the afternoon; and a reception later on with members of Congress he’ll need on board to overhaul the nation’s health care system, among other goals. He’ll also hold his first meeting as president with the speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

On Sunday, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. The two also discussed plans to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The president invited Netanyahu to the White House next month.

Trump has other meetings with world leaders planned.

“It’s been a very interesting few days,” Trump said. “We have set up meetings with the prime minister of the United Kingdom, we’re also meeting with the prime minister of Canada and we will be meeting with the president of Mexico — who I know — and we’re going to start some negotiations having to do with NAFTA.”

The president also welcomed in 30 assistants, swearing them in with Vice President Mike Pence.

