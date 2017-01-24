STORM WATCH: Forecast & Alerts | Track The Nor'easterListen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Coastal Flooding, Beach Erosion Concerns As Storm Moves From New Jersey

January 24, 2017 6:39 AM

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Officials are assessing damage after a nor’easter packing powerful winds and heavy rain hit the Jersey shore.

A coastal flood watch remains in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday, but the heavy rain and strong winds are gone. Forecasters predicted areas of moderate flooding during high tide earlier in the morning.

Many roadways are expected to flood, similar to what happened during Monday afternoon and evening.

Whipping winds blew part of the roof off an oceanfront condo building in Long Branch in Monmouth County. Debris fell onto several parked cars below.

“We heard a huge bang in our parking lot. I ran to the window to see what happened, I ran out to move my car but the back windshield was already smashed in,” said resident Rose Carich.

Those who dared to risk heading to the store darted for their cars in Point Pleasant, running for shelter as they grabbed their bags.

“A little rain you can deal with but the wind is crazy,” said resident Josh Huber. “It’s just hollering.”

Many beaches were left battered by the storm and officials are checking the extent of erosion.

Utilities have restored electricity to all but 2,100 customers statewide.

