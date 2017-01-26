Trump To Address Leaders At GOP Retreat; Ryan Says ‘We Are On The Same Page With The White House’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump looks to translate his campaign promises into action, meeting with Republicans on Thursday to set the agenda.

Protesters in Philadelphia held two separate rallies Thursday morning ahead of the president’s arrival, while Republican leaders assured reporters they are on board with Trump’s plans for the country.

“We are on the same page with the White House and we’re going to be hearing from the president today,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Ryan and Sen. Mitch McConnell spoke to reporters ahead of the GOP retreat in Philadelphia, defending President Trump’s style in office.

“This is going to be an unconventional presidency,” Ryan said. “I think we’re going to see unconventional activities like tweets and things like that and I think that’s something we’re all going to have to get used to.”

Tweets like the one President Trump sent out in the morning saying, “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto informed the White House that the scheduled meeting was off, and reiterated his refusal to pay for a border wall.

The order authorizing the construction of a wall along the Mexican border is just one of multiple executive orders the president has signed since taking office.

“President Obama used his pen and phone and executive orders to exceed his power in our perspective,”Ryan said. “Everything that President Obama did by executive order, this new president can undo and that is what this new president is doing. He’s restoring the proper balance and in our opinion he’s undoing a lot of damage that was done by the last president who exceeded his power.”

But not everyone is happy with the president’s agenda. Trump plans to cut off millions of dollars in federal funding to sanctuary cities, a move New York City leaders are firmly against.

“President Trump, you should open your eyes and see what the real story is here and the real contributions of those who come from other countries and the work and the value that they add to the Bronx, our city, your city,” Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said.

Despite the apparent harmony between the president and Republican leadership, one point of contention is Trump’s view on enhanced interrogation, which he has promised to bring back.

“I believe the director of the CIA has made it clear he’s going to follow the law and I believe virtually all of my members are comfortable with the state of the law on that issue now,” McConnell said.

“And torture is illegal,” Ryan added.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will be the first foreign leader to meet with President Trump since he took office. Sources in the U.K. say the prime minister hopes to rekindle a stronger connection between the two countries.