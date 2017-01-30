Cuomo: Amend New York’s Constitution To Protect Abortion Rights

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to amend the state constitution to codify abortion rights should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

Addressing hundreds of abortion-rights supporters rallying in Albany, the Democrat said the state must ensure that legal access to abortion services and birth control continues regardless of the policies of President Donald Trump and Washington Republicans.

“Let’s put it on the ballot, and let’s let the people decide, because this is still a democracy,” Cuomo said.

Trump says he plans to announce his first nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday. Abortion-rights supporters say they worry the new court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

“It is abundantly clear that President Trump cares little about infringing on women’s rights, denying us full healthcare and endangering our lives,” said Sonia Ossorio, president of the National Organization for Women New York. “It’s urgent that we fight back now and I am proud New York will lead the way in being a sanctuary for women.”

“This courageous and critical move sets an important example of how, in this current environment, states can take affirmative steps to advance women’s health and well-being,” said Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health.

New York statute legalized abortion three years before Roe. But Cuomo says a constitutional amendment is needed to ensure current abortion rights aren’t rolled back.

Constitutional amendments require two separate legislative votes before going to voters.

