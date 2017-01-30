Delta Flights Returning To Normal After System Outage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Delta Air Lines’ systems are back to normal after an outage that led to departure delays and cancellations Sunday night.

The outage caused about 170 cancellations Sunday and Delta says about 110 flights scheduled for Monday have been canceled with additional cancellations possible.

In a statement on its website, Delta CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers who were impacted by what he called a “frustrating situation.”

“This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family, which prides itself on reliability and customer service,” he said. “I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers.”

Delta said in a statement that the delays only affected flights on the ground. KLM and Virgin America airlines were also affected, the Port Authority said.

The Delta website and app were also down for a period of time late Sunday, Delta confirmed via Twitter.

Delta is advising travelers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport on Monday.

Last weekend, United Airlines grounded all domestic flights for about two hour due to an “an IT issue.”

Back in August, Delta suffered a similar problem in which a computer glitch lasted more than five hours. The airline canceled more than 200 flights.