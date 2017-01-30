CBS2_header-logo
Cuomo Says 6 Still Detained At Kennedy Airport Over Trump Travel Ban

January 30, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Andrew Cuomo, Donald Trump, Janelle Burrell, JFK

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says six people barred from entering the U.S. because of President Donald Trump’s travel ban remain in detention at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Immigration lawyers worked through the day Sunday attempting to ensure that a federal judge’s emergency order to stop deportations was being followed.

Some volunteer attorneys told CBS2 that Customs and Border Patrol agents were not complying with the order to provide all detainee names.

“Currently we’re getting no information whatsoever,” said volunteer attorney Suraj Patel. “We don’t know how many people are back there. We’re not allowed back there.”

ACLU attorney Andre Segura said at least seven detainees were released Saturday morning. Some people who were initially told they would be deported were allowed to enter the U.S.

Cuomo also said his lawyers in the Governor’s Counsel’s Office will serve as counsel “for any detainee who needs legal assistance.”

After a night of being detained at JFK, Vahideh Rasekhi, an Iranian Ph.D. student at Stonybrook University, was reunited with family Sunday.

“I was scared, super scared,” she said. “I haven’t slept in more than 48 hours.”

As the volunteer lawyers worked inside, hundreds protested the order outside the airport’s international terminal.

The 90-day ban, imposed on Friday, affects travel to the United States by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

“Protecting this nation and our people is the number one priority of this president and our government,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Over the weekend, Trump defended the order and said he will find other ways to help those suffering from Syria’s bloody civil war.

Trump said in a statement Sunday that “America is a proud nation of immigrants” and said the country “will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression,” but “while protecting our own citizens and border.”

The president insisted it’s “not a Muslim ban” and blames the media for that suggestion. He said the U.S. will resume issuing visas to all countries impacted after a review of security policies.

But Senate Democrats are vowing to have the president’s order repealed.

“This executive order was mean spirited, un-American,” said NY Sen. Charles Schumer. “It was implemented in a way that created chaos and confusion across the country.”

Republican congressman Peter King said the president’s decision is essential to national security and not anti-immigrant, calling it common sense.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest body of Islamic nations said on Monday that it has “grave concern” over the travel ban, warning such moves would only embolden extremists.

The statement from the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation marked the first official public criticism coming out of Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, Trump called Saudi King Salman and invited him to visit Washington amid the widespread protests in the U.S. over the order.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

