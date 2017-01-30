Mary Tyler Moore Laid To Rest During Private Ceremony In Connecticut

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A small group of family and friends said a final farewell to Mary Tyler Moore over the weekend.

The television icon was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Connecticut on Sunday.

About 50 people attended the funeral and burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. Police said actress Bernadette Peters was among those who attended.

The gravesite was adorned with a statue of an angel and scores of flowers including white orchids and roses. Actor Jason Robards also is buried at Oak Lawn.

The Emmy-winning actress best known for her TV sitcom roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” died Wednesday. She was 80 and lived in Greenwich.

A small number of fans gathered outside the front gate of the cemetery with signs saying, “I Love You,” “Rest in Peace” and “Mary (equals) Love!”

