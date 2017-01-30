N.Y. State Lawmaker’s Bill Would Bar Port Authority From Enforcing Trump Travel Ban

January 30, 2017 10:45 PM
Filed Under: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Sen. Michael Gianaris, Trump Travel Ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York State Sen. Michael Gianaris is introducing legislation to bar the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey from expending any resources to help the federal government enforce President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The measure from Gianaris (D-Queens) would prohibit the Port Authority from supporting the effort to enforce the order in any way.

“To the extent they’re using Port Authority facilities specifically for this executive order or Port Authority personnel specifically to enforce this executive order, they would not be allowed to do so,” Gianaris said. “So whether that means there would be fewer detentions or whether it would make them find alternate locations I don’t know how they would handle it, all I know is we have an obligation to resist.”

Gianaris said although the Port Authority is a bi-state agency, his attorneys said it is within the power of the New York State Legislature to control its New York-based facilities.

Trump’s 90-day ban, imposed on Friday, affects travel to the United States by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days, and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia