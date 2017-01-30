N.Y. State Lawmaker’s Bill Would Bar Port Authority From Enforcing Trump Travel Ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York State Sen. Michael Gianaris is introducing legislation to bar the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey from expending any resources to help the federal government enforce President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The measure from Gianaris (D-Queens) would prohibit the Port Authority from supporting the effort to enforce the order in any way.

“To the extent they’re using Port Authority facilities specifically for this executive order or Port Authority personnel specifically to enforce this executive order, they would not be allowed to do so,” Gianaris said. “So whether that means there would be fewer detentions or whether it would make them find alternate locations I don’t know how they would handle it, all I know is we have an obligation to resist.”

Gianaris said although the Port Authority is a bi-state agency, his attorneys said it is within the power of the New York State Legislature to control its New York-based facilities.

Trump’s 90-day ban, imposed on Friday, affects travel to the United States by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days, and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)