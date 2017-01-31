Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 31, 2017

It was another great “Moment of the Day” on Tuesday as Boomer got Craig a cake for his birthday.

Prior to the celebration, the guys continued their week in Houston, site of Super Bowl LI, with another jam-packed show. Though the impending battle between the Patriots and Falcons was discussed at length, Boomer and Craig spent a considerable amount of time talking about the Islanders’ arena situation, after a report surfaced Monday saying they could soon be leaving Barclays Center.

Later, Monday Morning Quarterback’s Peter King stopped by to talk all things NFL.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from today’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

