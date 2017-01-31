Jets Officially Hire Ex-Saints WR Coach John Morton To Lead Offense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets officially have a new play caller.

The team announced Tuesday it has hired former Saints wide receivers coach John Morton as its offensive coordinator.

Morton, 47, replaces Chan Gailey, who announced his retirement earlier this month following two seasons with the team.

The Jets also announced they have hired former Browns and Giants defensive line coach Robert Nunn for the same role.

Morton spent the past two years in New Orleans, where he coached 1,000-yard receivers Brandin Cooks and rookie Michael Thomas. He previously spent three seasons as the 49ers’ wide receivers coach, and he was the offensive coordinator at Southern California from 2009-11.

He also had stops with the Raiders and the University of San Diego.

New York (5-11) had the league’s 26th-ranked offense in 2016 and enters the offseason with many questions, the biggest being who will start at quarterback.

The hire figures to be a key one for head coach Todd Bowles, who could find himself out of a job if the Jets struggle again next season.

Other candidates the Jets considered included former Houston Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey and Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville. They also had sought permission to interview Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for the job, but their request was denied.

Nunn replaces Pepper Johnson, who was one of five assistants fired after the season. Nunn was on the Giants’ staff when the team beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, coaching Jason Pierre-Paul, Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora.

Nunn’s coaching resume also includes time with the Buccaneers, Packers and Redskins.