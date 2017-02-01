CBS2_header-logo
Schools Chancellor: NYC Committed To Protecting All Students, Regardless Of Immigration Status

February 1, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Marla Diamond

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students at New York City schools have been going home this week with a letter containing frequently asked questions about the rights of all students, including those who are undocumented.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“The New York City Department of Education (DOE) and the Mayor’s Office are committed to protecting the right of every student in New York City to attend public school, regardless of immigration status,” Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña wrote.

The letter was printed in 10 different languages.

“We take pride in our diversity. Immigrant parents, students, principals, teachers and other staff are a part of what makes our schools, and New York City, the amazing, strong, vibrant places they are,” Fariña added. “Whether you or your family arrived 100 years or 100 days ago —you are New Yorkers— and we stand with you.”

Parents at P.S. 217 in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn have been spreading the same message all week, with daily protests against the president’s immigration policies, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.

Father Mike Tunney said 32 languages are spoken at his daughter’s school.

“They’re welcome, they’re our neighbors, they’re our friends,” he said. “I don’t want them to look at me because I’m not Muslim and think I’m thinking differently.”

Sajia Khan of Pakistan has three children at the school.

“I’m worried about my child, and everybody,” Khan said, adding that she’s glad New York is a so-called sanctuary city where immigrants will be protected.

Trump signed the executive order Friday, putting a 120-day hold on admission of refugees and a 90-day ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

