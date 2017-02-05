Authorities To Give Update On Karina Vetrano Murder Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD’s Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce is expected to give an update Sunday morning on the investigation into the murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano.

Six months and two days after the Queens jogger’s death, police are questioning a suspect in Karina Vetrano‘s murder, sources told CBS2 on Saturday.

Sources say the suspect is a man in his 20s from East New York, Brooklyn. He was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Saturday and brought to the 106th Precinct station house for questioning. His name has not been released.

Sources tell CBS2 police say they have “solid evidence” linking him to the crime.

The 30-year-old Vetrano was strangled when she went for a run alone in Spring Creek Park on Aug. 2 of last year. Later that night, her father found her battered body in a marsh not far from their Howard Beach home.

Investigators found DNA on her body, but it did not match anyone in the data banks.

Earlier this week, her parents, Phil and Cathy Vetrano, asked the state to allow familial DNA testing, which allows investigators to see if a suspect’s relative is in the DNA system, potentially leading them to the killer.

Authorities are expected to give an update on the investigation at around 11:30 a.m.

At this time, no charges have been filed.