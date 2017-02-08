Gov. Malloy Advises Connecticut Drivers To Stay Off Roads

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has advised that nonessential first- and second-shift state employees should stay home Thursday as a snowstorm swoops into the area – and he advised drivers statewide to stay off the roads.

Malloy also said he will activate the state Emergency Operations Center at 5 a.m. Thursday in efforts to coordinate the state’s response to the storm.

“All indications are that this will be a fast-moving, challenging storm,” Malloy said in a news release. “We need roads clear so that emergency personnel and utility crews can do their job. As such, I urge all Connecticut residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If employers can allow people to work from home or alter their hours, I encourage them to do that as well.”

Winter Storm Latest | CBS2 StormWatch/Video Forecasts | Travel Guide | Roads | Schools |

CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn placed southern Connecticut in the range where 10 to 14 inches of accumulation is likely on Thursday.

Forecasts anticipate the first flakes falling in the predawn hours, and very heavy snow between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Malloy’s office warned that very slick driving conditions and visibilities down to a quarter mile are expected.

Near-blizzard conditions are also expected, with snow falling at rates of up to 3 inches per hour through the rest of the morning as temperatures fall into the upper 20s by noon.

Connecticut officials said the full fleet of snow removal equipment will be deployed throughout the state, but keeping roads clear will be a challenge. Thus, Malloy said drivers should keep off the roads during the window of peak snowfall.

He said those who can work from home should do so, and businesses should provide employees with such an option if possible.

Malloy also noted that New York state has issued a tandem trailer ban on several parts of the highway system beginning at midnight Wednesday night.