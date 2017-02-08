Sanitation Trucks Don Plows As New Yorkers Bask In Unseasonably Warm Temperatures

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City sanitation trucks equipped with plows and tire chains are ready to roll at a moment’s notice as New Yorkers soak up spring-like temperatures before heavy, wet snow moves in.

Wednesday’s warm temperatures brought people out to the boardwalk in South Beach, Staten Island, where one person was seen running in shorts and a T-shirt.

While most were not that brave in their wardrobe choices, they were still basking in the warm February glow, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

“It’s beautiful, it feels like the spring and tomorrow it’s gonna be freezing,” Staten Island resident Lisa Mariusa said. “It’s crazy.”

“Take in the sun and tomorrow take in the snow,” resident Greg Silvestro said.

“You can smell all of spring today. It’ll smell different tomorrow but it’ll be fabulous anyway because it’s New York, I love New York,” resident Sofia Vaksman.

Wednesday’s possibly record high temperatures are about to drastically change with snow arriving around daybreak Thursday.

At Doody Home Center in Castleton Corners, workers and shoppers were gearing up for Thursday’s winter storm.

Workers added more salt bags to their display Thursday morning, along with the usual staples — car scrapers, ice melt, shovels and sleds.

One customer was picking up two bags of salt.

“Just to be sure because it’s still February,” she said. “We’ll see what happens.”

“I’m sweating with this jacket on,” said customer Al Knutsen. “I just walked over from my house, it’s like 15 blocks. [Grymes: And you’re sweating buying salt for tomorrow?] Right. Isn’t that bizarre?”

In Tompkinsville, sanitation trucks with plows on the front were seen on the roads in a scene likely playing out across the five boroughs.

Despite the signs of the pending snow, many people were still are enjoying the few hours left before the storm.