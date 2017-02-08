Shoveling, Snowblowers Can Bring Medical Risks, Doctor Warns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The kind of snowfall expected Thursday can make for dangerous shoveling and other health risks.

A winter storm warning is in effect for nearly all the Tri-State Area and a blizzard warning has been issued for Suffolk County. Up to a foot of snow is expected for the five boroughs of New York City, and totals in excess of 14 inches could be seen elsewhere.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, such snowfall is enough to put plans on pause, because no one is going anywhere until the driveway is cleared.

Sometimes, that comes in the form of shovel to pavement – and Dr. Barry Rosenthal the emergency department at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola warned that shoveling can be dangerous “if you don’t work out, have cardiac disease.”

If a snowblower is more your speed, Rosenthal warned that you still need to be careful.

“Never want to put hands where blades are,” he said.

The advice sounds like a no-brainer, but Rosenthal said it is more common than one might think.

He said when you are out in the elements, remember to dress in layers. He also advised wearing a hat, because body heat escapes from the head.