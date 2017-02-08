CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Winter Storm Latest | CBS2 StormWatch/Video Forecasts | Travel Guide | RoadsSchools | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Shoveling, Snowblowers Can Bring Medical Risks, Doctor Warns

February 8, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: Myles Miller, Snow Shoveling, snowblowers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The kind of snowfall expected Thursday can make for dangerous shoveling and other health risks.

A winter storm warning is in effect for nearly all the Tri-State Area and a blizzard warning has been issued for Suffolk County. Up to a foot of snow is expected for the five boroughs of New York City, and totals in excess of 14 inches could be seen elsewhere.

Winter Storm Latest | CBS2 StormWatch/Video Forecasts | Travel Guide | Roads | Schools |

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, such snowfall is enough to put plans on pause, because no one is going anywhere until the driveway is cleared.

Sometimes, that comes in the form of shovel to pavement – and Dr. Barry Rosenthal the emergency department at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola warned that shoveling can be dangerous “if you don’t work out, have cardiac disease.”

If a snowblower is more your speed, Rosenthal warned that you still need to be careful.

“Never want to put hands where blades are,” he said.

The advice sounds like a no-brainer, but Rosenthal said it is more common than one might think.

He said when you are out in the elements, remember to dress in layers. He also advised wearing a hat, because body heat escapes from the head.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia