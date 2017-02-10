CBS2_header-logo
Icy Roads And Sidewalks As NYC Digs Out From Winter Storm

February 10, 2017 7:20 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ice may be a problem on the roads and sidewalks Friday after temperatures fell into the teens in many spots overnight.

The icy conditions follow Thursday’s major winter storm that dumped up to a foot of snow or more in some New York City neighborhoods.

“It’s still slick out there and it’s gonna get icy out there,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday while checking out the conditions on Staten Island.

The city’s public schools are back open Friday, after the storm forced classed to be canceled on Thursday.

At its peak, the snow was falling at a pace of three inches an hour. Central Park saw 9 inches of snow by 2 p.m. and some parts of Queens saw accumulations in excess of a foot.

The Sanitation Department deployed more than 2,300 snow plows and spreaders to all five boroughs.

The New York City comptroller’s office says the cost to remove each inch of snow from city streets is just under $2 million and it’s estimated Thursday’s storm will cost between $20 and $28 million, CBS2 reported.

This year, the city has budgeted $88 million for ice and snow removal for the season and $62 million of that was left before Thursday’s storm hit.

