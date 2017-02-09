NYC Public Schools Closed As Winter Storm Could Drop A Foot Of Snow

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York City’s public schools are closed Thursday as officials prepare for a winter storm that could dump up to a foot of snow in the five boroughs.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for the city, the lower Hudson Valley, northeastern New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

The National Weather Service predicted the city could see 8 to 12 inches of snow. Near whiteout conditions are also possible, with snow expected to fall at a clip of 2 to 4 inches per hour at the storm’s height.

“It could be up to 3 inches an hour, white out,” said Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “Visibility will be very, very poor.”

To combat the storm, more than 2,300 pieces equipment are geared up and ready to go. The Department of Sanitation is getting ahead of the foreseen issues.

“We are predeploying plows and spreaders on the overnight to make sure that we are on it, for the first flake,” Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said Wednesday.



High winds moving in on the storm’s heels could bring gusts of up to 50 mph, leading to power outages. Temperatures were also forecast to drop into the 20s across much of the region.

DSNY issues a "Snow Alert" for Thursday, February 9 at 12:01 a.m. Salt spreaders and plows will be ready. More: https://t.co/ZjwvmzM5ky pic.twitter.com/abSpAW23cN — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) February 8, 2017

Airlines were bracing for a troublesome day: The flight-tracking site FlightAware.com said more than 2,000 Thursday flights had been canceled as of Wednesday afternoon.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)