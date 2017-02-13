Windy Weather Across Tri-State Could Lead To Downed Tree Limbs, Power Outages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Powerful winds Monday could lead to flying debris, downed tree limbs and power outages.
A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for much of the Tri-State area and a high wind warning is in effect for parts of the Jersey coast.
Forecasters say there will be northwest winds Monday between 20 and 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 mph with the strongest winds through late afternoon.
Monday’s high winds could create a hazard if falling branches clash with power lines already weighed down by ice from Sunday’s snow and freezing rain.
The windy weather was already causing problems on the rails. NJ TRANSIT’S Morris & Essex line is suspended between Dover and Summit in both directions due to a fallen tree on overhead wires at Morris Plains.
Conditions like these have proved to be hazardous before. Last month, part of a sign fell from a building facade injuring two people walking down 34th Street.
Across the city, construction projects will be limited by the conditions. The Department of Buildings issued an advisory for workers to suspend crane and hoist operations, tie down equipment and debris and to take extra precautions.
The winds are on the tail end of a major storm system that is hitting upstate New York and New England that has already dumped a foot of snow in some places.