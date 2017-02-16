Judge Rules Bridgegate Complaint Against Gov. Christie Can Proceed

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey judge has ruled that a criminal complaint against Gov. Chris Christie over the Bridgegate scandal can go forward.
Applause erupted in the courtroom when Municipal Court Judge Roy McGeady announced his ruling Thursday.
In October, McGeady ruled there was probable cause for retired firefighter William Brennan’s misconduct complaint against Christie to proceed, but a higher court judge disagreed and sent it back to be reconsidered.
Brennan’s complaint accuses Christie of failing to stop subordinates from purposely creating traffic jams in 2013 as an act of political retribution against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich who didn’t endorse Christie’s re-election bid.
On Thursday, McGeady quoted from testimony from the federal trial of two former Christie aides, who were convicted in November, before ruling there was probable cause to believe Christie knew the lane reductions were more than just a routine traffic study.
Christie has denied knowledge of the scheme until weeks or months later.
The governor is to appear March 10 in municipal court on a criminal summons.
