Judge: NJ Girl Allowed To Play On Boys’ Catholic School Basketball Team

KENILWORTH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A judge has ruled that a New Jersey girl expelled and then reinstated into a Roman Catholic school is allowed to play on the boys’ basketball team following a suit from the child’s parents over being allowed to play on the team.
A judge ruled Friday that Sydney Phillips, 13, must be allowed to play with the boys team at St. Theresa’s School, of Kenliworth, NJ.com reported. Phillips’ father told CBS2 his daughter will play with the 8th grade boys team on Sunday at 2 p.m. at a game in Summit.
The Archdiocese of Newark told CBS2 they would “abide by the ruling.”
The family went to court after the Archdiocese of Newark informed the family of the expulsion earlier this year. The archdiocese says that the parent and student handbook says that parents will be requested to remove their children if they file lawsuits against the school.
A different judge denied the family’s attempt to allow Phillips to play on the eighth grade boys’ basketball team after the girls’ team was canceled.
Appeals court Judge Amy O’Connor later ruled that Phillips and her younger sister had to be allowed back to St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth until a court hearing.
