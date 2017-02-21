CBS2_header-logo
De Blasio Expected To Announce New ACS Commissioner

February 21, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Administration for Children's Service, Bill de Blasio, David Hansell, Janelle Burrell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce a new leader for the city’s Administration for Children’s Services on Tuesday.

David Hansell is expected to be named the new head of the ACS, CBS2 reported.

Hansell most recently worked in the private sector but his bio boasts experience in helping run federal and city agencies as well, including the U.S. Administration for Children and Families and the city’s Human Resource Administration.

At the ACS, Hansell will be inheriting a department that has been under scrutiny after the recent deaths of several children under the watch of the ACS, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Among them was 6-year-old Zymere Perkins, who was allegedly beaten to death at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend last September.

And last December, 3-year-old Jaden Jordan died after being allegedly beaten into a coma. His mother’s boyfriend is also accused in his death.

The fallout led to the emotional resignation of then Commissioner Gladys Carrion. Hansell is now assuming her role.

