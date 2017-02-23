Long Island Students, Parents Denounce Trump’s Reversal Of Transgender Bathroom Policy

WOODBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Several transgender students on Long Island are calling President Donald Trump’s reversal of his predecessor’s transgender bathroom policy a violation of their civil rights.

Parents and students gathered in Woodbury to denounce the Trump administration’s move, which ended federal protection for transgender students that allowed them to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

A letter sent to schools nationwide Wednesday by the Justice and Education departments under Trump said the earlier Obama directive caused confusion and “significant litigation” over how it should be applied. The new letter said the guidance is lifted “in order to further and more completely consider the legal issues involved.”

The letter also says that the withdrawal of the guidance documents “does not leave students without protections from discrimination, bullying, or harassment.”

“All schools must ensure that all students, including LGBT students, are able to learn and thrive in a safe environment,” the letter says. It adds that the departments of Education and Justice are “committed to the application of Title IX and other federal laws to ensure such protection.”

But New York LGBT Network CEO David Kilmnick calls the president’s rollback of the policy dangerous and said he fears increased harassment of transgender students in school.

“No matter where you live you should be protected from discrimination, you should be able to go to the bathroom that matches your gender identity,” Kilmnick said. “We should never normalize any of our young people being scared and afraid to walk through their hallways.”

Eighteen-year-old Madeline, who started transitioning in middle school, said using the restroom is a right, not a privilege.

“I think that everybody should not have to question whether or not they’re going to be assaulted, or questioned in any way just to use the restroom,” she said. “I should not be forced to use a male’s restroom where it’s an unsafe and quite frankly a very inappropriate situation.”

Betsy Von Hassel, the mother of a 10-year-old transgender child, said the directive victimizes vulnerable children.

“Transgender students are now facing bullying from the highest level, from their government,” she said. “This is not relegated to the state, this is a civil rights issue and every child should be protected.”

Kilmnick said the LGBT Network is assembling a team of attorneys who will fight any instances of harassment or discrimination.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old singer Jackie Evancho, who performed at Trump’s inauguration last month, said she and her transgender sister want to meet with him to talk about transgender rights.

