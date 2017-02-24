De Blasio Set To Meet With Federal Prosecutors, FBI Agents

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to face federal investigators Friday about his campaign fundraising.

Multiple sources confirm to CBS2’s Marcia Kramer that the mayor will meet with federal prosecutors and FBI agents.

The investigation centers around accusations that the mayor and his aides gave favorable treatment to donors who contributed to the mayor’s 2013 election campaign.

The interview was apparently supposed to take place two weeks ago, but was postponed. Friday’s meeting is expected to last about four hours and the mayor will be questioned on more than a dozen topics, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

It’s not clear whether the investigation is focused on the mayor himself or others within his administration.

Exclusive CBS2 video shows de Blasio being driven from his attorneys’ offices, his meeting there Thursday lasting roughly five hours. CBS2 tracked him there the day before when he spent another three hours inside.

De Blasio has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying everything was done with the advice of his legal team.

CBS2 has reached out to the mayor’s office for a response, but so far they have not heard commented.

Last December, de Blasio was fined nearly $48,000 for violating spending rules during his 2013 campaign for mayor.

De Blasio is set to fly to Atlanta after the interview to attend the Democratic National Committee winter meeting.