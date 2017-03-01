Police Probe Rash Of Anti-Semitic Graffiti In Suffolk County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a rash of anti-Semitic graffiti on Long Island.
The words “Trump Lies,” with a swastika replacing the letter “m,” have been spray-painted on five structures in Suffolk County since Jan. 1. In one incident, “lies” was spelled with two S’s, resembling the symbol for the Nazi SS unit.
Police released images from four of the incidents, but did not disclose the specific locations.
The Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
There has been a spate of anti-Semitic incidents across the country recently.
Bomb threats have been called in to nearly 100 Jewish institutions in 30 states and Canada since January.
Vandals have also knocked over hundreds of headstones at Jewish cemeteries in Philadelphia and Missouri over the past couple of weeks.