More Bomb Threats Force Evacuations Of Jewish Centers Across US, Including NY & NJ

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Jewish Community Centers in the Tri-State Area were forced to evacuate Monday as another wave of bomb threats was called in to JCCs across the country.
Investigators are searching a the JCC of Mid-Westchester in Scarsdale after police said it received a robocall bomb threat around 10:30 a.m., CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
Approximately 100 children, ages 2 to 5, were inside the center when the call came in. They were taken to a nearby location.
JCC Director Karen Kolodney said she does not believe it’s a credible threat and plans to reopen the center once she receives the all clear.
Several other centers across the country were also evacuated Monday including in Cherry Hill, New Jersey; York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Davies, Florida; and Asheville, North Carolina. The calls came within a couple hours of each other, Bauman reported.
“This is the new normal, I’m hoping that it isn’t and I’m hoping that we can change the society in which we live and people don’t have to live in this kind of fear,” Kolodney said.