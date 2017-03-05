Police Investigate Toppled Headstones At Jewish Cemetery In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating possible vandalism at a predominately Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn.
New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted a photo of toppled headstones at Washington Cemetery in Midwood on Saturday night.
Police are not sure if the damage was caused by vandals or by windy weather.
Hikind said he plans to pay a visit to the cemetery on Sunday.
On Friday, federal authorities arrested a Missouri man accused of making at least eight threats against Jewish institutions as part of a scheme to frame his girlfriend.
Juan Thompson, 31, a former New York City journalist, was arrested in his hometown of St. Louis where he now again lives. He completed a brief court appearance Friday afternoon, and was expected to eventually be transferred to New York for prosecution.
He was charged with cyberstalking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, authorities said.
The NYPD said anti-Semitic hate crimes are up 94 percent this year. Overall in New York City, hate crimes are up 55 percent this year.