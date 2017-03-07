Report: Jets Out Of Mike Glennon Pursuit

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Bidding for Mike Glennon is apparently too rich for the Jets’ blood.

On the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, CSNChicago.com reported, citing an NFL source, that the Jets have removed themselves from competition for the free agent quarterback.

That meshes with what the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported Monday — that the Jets believe Glennon, who spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a solid player, but not worth the more than $14 million he’s expected to fetch on the open market.

CSNChicago also reported that the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers have dropped out of the bidding for Glennon, 27. The Bears appear to be the early front-runner for his services.

Tampa Bay selected Glennon in the third round of the 2013 draft. While he has shown some promise — including tossing 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 13 starts as a rookie — he also comes with question marks. Glennon is just 5-13 as a starter and hasn’t started a game since the Bucs drafted Jameis Winston first overall two years ago.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have their eye on Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, although it’s not yet clear if he will become available.

The Bills signed Taylor to a five-year, $90 million contract extension in August, but the team can opt out of the deal by Saturday. If Buffalo doesn’t opt out, the 27-year-old quarterback would be guaranteed $30.75 million.

In Taylor’s second season as a starter in 2016, he completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 3,023 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 580 yards and six TDs.

But Taylor was benched for the season finale after coach Rex Ryan, reportedly one of his biggest supporters within the organization, was fired.

The Jets don’t view Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg as their Week 1 starter, Mehta reported.