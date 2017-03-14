MUST-SEE VIDEO: LIRR Rider’s Hilarious ‘All By Myself’ Performance Aboard LIRR During Winter Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Most folks hunkered down during Tuesday’s blizzard. But some folks had to come in to work.
For Scott Green, that meant taking the LIRR.
He boarded the 7:19 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma and found himself, well, all by himself.
“I was pretty bored,” said Green. “I was very bored.”
So he did what any New Yorker would do: Pull out his cell phone and make a video.
The results were pretty hilarious.
