Connecticut Statewide Travel Ban In Effect As Winter Storm Slams Tri-State

CONNECTICUT (CBSNewYork/AP) — A statewide travel ban is in effect through Connecticut as a powerful winter storm slams the Tri-State area.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy issued the ban beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, as parts of the state prepare for up to 18 inches of snow. Malloy said people in Connecticut need to make safety a priority and stay home.
All state roads are closed except for the case of emergencies, CBS2’s Alex Denis reported.
A nine-car pileup closed northbound I-95 at Exit 19, close to Fairfield early Tuesday morning.
Amtrak will operate a modified schedule in the Northeast region on Tuesday.
In Milford, the Department of Public Works will have about 50 people on the job through Tuesday night, working 16-hour shifts to clear the roads.
The National Weather Service says the dividing line between snow and a wintry mix from a nor’easter pushing through the southern New Jersey-Pennsylvania region has moved farther inland, cutting down the anticipated snow accumulation, but increasing the chance of icing.
A blizzard warning remains in effect until midnight for New York City, northeast New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, parts of Connecticut, northern Nassau and northwestern Suffolk counties.
The heaviest snowfall was expected Tuesday morning through the afternoon, with snowfall rates as high as 2 to 4 inches per hour.
