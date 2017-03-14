Long Island Braces Whipping Winds, Snow As Winter Storm Slams Tri-State

LONG ISLAND (CBSNewYork/AP) — Whipping winds and snow fall are causing dangerous conditions on the roads in Nasaau County as a powerful winter storm slams the Tri-State Tuesday.

A blizzard warning remains in effect until midnight for New York City, northeast New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, parts of Connecticut, northern Nassau and northwestern Suffolk counties.

On Monday, Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano said authorities will try to keep the roads open and passable, but the major concern is high winds which could reduce visibility, making it hard for snow plows and drivers to navigate the roads.

“Strong winds blowing this snow will create a visibility problem that is hazardous,” Mangano said. “You don’t want to be on these roadways unless you absolutely, necessarily need to be on them,” Mangano said.

However, warmer weather could mean less snow accumulation for parts of the county. As CBS2’s John Elliott reported, with totals in Eastern Suffolk possibly dropping to as low as three to six inches.

One commuter who traveled to Syosset from Queens told CBS2’s Jessica Borg they witnessed a few spin-outs on the way.

“There was an accident, and I think there were two accidents on the L.I.E that they were clearing up as we were passing by,” Vidim Nayman, of Queens, told CBS2’s Jessica Borg.

“The road conditions are unbelievable,” Joe, who was heading out in a snow plow pick-up truck in Syosset, said. “You’re going to need a plow truck to get through the roads. We have sand in the back to keep us planted down. It’s very slushy, I hope everything will go all right.”

As of Tuesday morning, the Long Island Railroad was running on a normal schedule, but said they were expecting delays and cancellations as conditions worsen.

LIRR offering a normal weekday schedule, but expect cancellations as conditions worsen. For more info: https://t.co/fBGBezwKC4 — LIRR (@LIRR) March 14, 2017

Roads have been treated with a brine and beet juice solution in the Town of Hempstead. The state has issued emergency members to drivers who are being asked to gas up, secure boats, protect pets, and dash out to the grocery store before the storm.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the county will be partnering with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and local agencies to provide emergency assistance and resources for residents. The county has 170 pieces of equipment ready to go, along with additional resources from the state and local municipalities.

For those looking to receive storm alerts, head to the Suffolk County website at www.suffolkcountyny.gov.

Bellone also urged those in need of shelter to call their Emergency Services Unit at (631) 854-9100 for assistance.

