NJ In State Of Emergency As Blizzard Conditions Slam Parts Of State

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Drivers are being urged to stay off the roads in New Jersey as a massive snowstorm socks the state, threatening blizzard conditions in some areas.
Republican Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency on Monday, noting that the storm is expected to create dangerous travel conditions across the state on Tuesday.
Forecasters say 18 to 24 inches of snow is expected in northern areas, while central Jersey likely will see 6 to 12 inches. About 4 to 5 inches is expected in southern areas, where rain and sleet is expected to mix in with the snow.
In Montclair, roads were plowed Tuesday morning, but snow was piling up fast, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. Since the snow is piling up at such an alarming rate, it is advised to start shoveling early to manage accumulation.
NJ TRANSIT trains and buses were running on a Sunday schedule as of Sunday morning.
Blizzard warnings are in effect for 13 of the state’s 21 counties: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Monmouth, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.
Coastal flood warnings also are in effect.
