Report: Free Agent Hightower To Decide Between Pats, Steelers And Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Considering who they are up against, it is surprising that the Jets are reportedly a finalist to be linebacker Dont’a Hightower’s next team.

Yet, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York does indeed have a legitimate shot of signing the free agent linebacker, who is one of the more coveted players on the open market.

LB Dont'a Hightower is slated to make a call today: #Patriots, #Steelers or #Jets. Those involved expect he'll head home to NE. Stay tuned. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2017

Most insiders believe Hightower will ultimately return to the Patriots, the team he has helped win two Super Bowls. However, the 27-year-old defensive star spent considerable time with the Jets in Florham Park on Sunday into Monday, before leaving without a contract. He then visited the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The underdog Jets appear to be players in this thing because the Steelers, out of fear of being used in order to drive up the price on the Patriots, told Hightower if he left Pittsburgh without signing a contract the offer would be off the table, the NFL Network reported Tuesday night.

However, it is unknown if that is actually the case.

If the Jets, who are in the midst of a total rebuild, do manage to sign Hightower, he would instantly transform the team’s inside linebacking corps, slotting in nicely next to second-year Darron Lee, who had his moments as a rookie during New York’s 5-11 campaign in 2016. If Hightower is brought in, it’s possible the Jets would then release 33-year-old linebacker David Harris, their longest-tenured player, and save $6.5 million.

A former first-round pick out of Alabama in 2012, Hightower can play multiple positions, as he has served as both a stand-up pass rusher and an in-the-box linebacker that can stop the run.

It is believed that he is seeking a contract that would pay in excess of $10 million per season.

The Jets have been relatively quiet so far in free agency, re-signing a few of their own players before reaching deals with left tackle Kelvin Beachum and kicker Chandler Catanzaro. They are expected to sign a veteran quarterback at some point as well. Top candidates reportedly include Jay Cutler, Robert Griffin III and Josh McCown.