St. Patrick’s Day Parade: MTA, LIRR, Metro-North Schedules And Street Closures

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off along 5th Avenue on Friday at 11 a.m.

MORE: St. Patrick’s Day Parade Guide | Where To Celebrate | Best Irish Pubs | Corned Beef & Cabbage

Here’s what you need to know about getting to and from the parade:

LIRR

The Long Island Rail Road will be offering six extra westbound trains on Friday morning, arriving at Penn Station between 9:27 a.m. and 11:19 a.m. on the Babylon, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.

Ten additional eastbound trains will leave from Penn Station between 1:50 p.m. and 3:49 p.m on the Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington, Far Rockaway and Ronkonkoma branches.

Visit the LIRR website for complete timetable information.

METRO-NORTH

Metro-North will offer an extra train departing from Poughkeepsie at 7:52 a.m. and stop at New Hamburg at 8:02 a.m. and Beacon at 8:10 a.m. It will then run express to Harlem 125th Street and arrive at Grand Central Terminal at 9:32 a.m.

Note: Alcohol will be banned on both the LIRR and Metro-North on St. Patrick’s Day.

MTA SUBWAY AND BUSES

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M31, M42, M50, M55, M57, M66, M72, M79, BxM2, BxM3, BxM4, BxM6, BxM7, BxM8, BxM9, BxM10, BxM11, Q32 and most Staten Island Express buses will be detoured around the parade route. between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Some staircases at the 77 St 6 line station may be designated as entry/exit only on both the uptown and downtown platforms due to crowd control.

STREET CLOSURES

Street closures are as follows: