St. Patrick’s Day Parade: MTA, LIRR, Metro-North Schedules And Street Closures

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off along 5th Avenue on Friday at 11 a.m.
Here’s what you need to know about getting to and from the parade:
LIRR
The Long Island Rail Road will be offering six extra westbound trains on Friday morning, arriving at Penn Station between 9:27 a.m. and 11:19 a.m. on the Babylon, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.
Ten additional eastbound trains will leave from Penn Station between 1:50 p.m. and 3:49 p.m on the Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington, Far Rockaway and Ronkonkoma branches.
Visit the LIRR website for complete timetable information.
METRO-NORTH
Metro-North will offer an extra train departing from Poughkeepsie at 7:52 a.m. and stop at New Hamburg at 8:02 a.m. and Beacon at 8:10 a.m. It will then run express to Harlem 125th Street and arrive at Grand Central Terminal at 9:32 a.m.
Note: Alcohol will be banned on both the LIRR and Metro-North on St. Patrick’s Day.
MTA SUBWAY AND BUSES
M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M31, M42, M50, M55, M57, M66, M72, M79, BxM2, BxM3, BxM4, BxM6, BxM7, BxM8, BxM9, BxM10, BxM11, Q32 and most Staten Island Express buses will be detoured around the parade route. between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Some staircases at the 77 St 6 line station may be designated as entry/exit only on both the uptown and downtown platforms due to crowd control.
STREET CLOSURES
Street closures are as follows:
- 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street
- Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street
- Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
- 43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue