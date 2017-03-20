Report: Veteran QB Chase Daniel To Visit Jets On Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets’ exhaustive search for a competent veteran quarterback will continue this week.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, career backup Chase Daniel will sit down with general manager Mike Maccagnan and others on Monday.

The news came down just hours after veteran Josh McCown left the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, without a contract.

The Jets have been linked to just about every available quarterback on the free agent market this offseason as they try to find someone to compete in training camp with youngsters Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, two signal-callers that are currently not considered serious contenders to start the 2017 season.

Daniel has started just two games and attempted a total of 78 passes since entering the NFL in 2010. The former standout at the University of Missouri was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Redskins in 2009, but didn’t make his first appearance in the league until the following year when he was a member of the New Orleans Saints.

In all, Daniel, 30, spent three seasons in New Orleans as a backup to Drew Brees before heading to the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-15. Last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Daniel made $7 million but threw just one pass as the backup Carson Wentz. Scheduled to make $5 million in 2017, Daniel was released on March 15 and replaced by Nick Foles.

The Jets had 37-year-old McCown in town over the weekend, but were unable to get a deal done, perhaps because Maccagnan seems determined to do his due diligence before signing a quarterback. The Jets have also reportedly shown some level of interest in current free agents Jay Cutler and Robert Griffin III. They earlier kicked the tires on Mike Glennon (signed with Chicago), Brian Hoyer (signed with San Francisco) and Tyrod Taylor (restructured his contract in Buffalo).

Cutler is expected to visit the Jets at some point.

Another obvious option is free agent Colin Kaepernick, but at this point the Jets have not shown any serious interest in the former Super Bowl quarterback.