Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 21, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” was born when Craig threatened Boomer with bodily harm, only to have the Blonde Bomber call his radio partner/BFF’s bluff.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys had a full plate on the second day of the work week. The Yankees’ Didi Gregorius is dealing with a shoulder injury, the Jets have a new quarterback, Matt Harvey seems to have a new and improved fastball, and the Knicks still stink. Later, Mikey Nichols checked in and the great Hank Azaria stopped by.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
