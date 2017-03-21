Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 21, 2017

March 21, 2017 6:08 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” was born when Craig threatened Boomer with bodily harm, only to have the Blonde Bomber call his radio partner/BFF’s bluff.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys had a full plate on the second day of the work week. The Yankees’ Didi Gregorius is dealing with a shoulder injury, the Jets have a new quarterback, Matt Harvey seems to have a new and improved fastball, and the Knicks still stink. Later, Mikey Nichols checked in and the great Hank Azaria stopped by.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

