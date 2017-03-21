Boomer & Carton: Yanks May Need A SS, Jets Get Their QB

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
It was a well-rounded Boomer & Carton show for your Tuesday morning consumption.
The guys started off with the latest on the Yankees’ Didi Gregorius, who suffered a shoulder injury while representing the Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic. How long he’ll be out is not yet known.
As for the Mets, Matt Harvey hit 96 mph on the radar gun, so there’s that.
Meanwhile, the Jets spent some of their money on 37-year-old quarterback Josh McCown, who will presumably serve as a starter and mentor.
There was a lot to get to, so have a listen.