FDNY, Family Members Hold Candlelight Vigil For EMT Yadira Arroyo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An emotional tribute was held Tuesday to honor FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Family members stood shoulder to shoulder with hundreds of FDNY members, police officers, and neighbors to remember Arroyo, 44, at the candlelight vigil in front of her Station House 26 in the Bronx.

She was killed this past Thursday night when a man allegedly hijacked her ambulance and backed it over the 14-year veteran before taking off.

At the vigil, Arroyo’s oldest son thanked everyone for their support and comfort.

“She’s in my heart. She’s in my brothers hearts,” said Jose Montes. “You’ll see her when you see us.”

Added FDNY EMS Division 2 Cmdr. Alvin Suriel: “I’m sure we can all agree that Yadi would be very proud, and we can also agree that even in her death she brings us closer together.”

Jose Gonzalez, 25, is charged with Arroyo’s murder.

A candlelight vigil for Arroyo was also held this past Sunday at the crime scene at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is accepting additional donations from the public to support Arroyo’s children and says 100 percent of the proceeds will be given to her family. For more information on how to donate, CLICK HERE.

The FDNY Foundation has also announced they’ve created a fund for Arroyo’s children. For more information on how to donate, CLICK HERE.