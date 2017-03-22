Suspect Charged In EMT’s Death Set To Appear In Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of killing a FDNY emergency medical technician in the Bronx is due in court on Wednesday.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez, is being held without bail. He is charged with murder, grand larceny and operation a vehicle impaired by drugs.

Gonzalez, who has 30 prior arrests, is accused of stealing 44-year-old Yadira Arroyo’s ambulance last Thursday. Police said he then ran her over and killed her as she tried to stop him.

Tuesday night, hundreds gathered at her EMS station for a candlelight vigil, paying tribute to the EMT.

Arroyo was also a mother of five. Her oldest son, Jose Montes, thanked the crowd for their support.

“She’s in my heart, she’s in my brother’s hearts. You’ll see her when you see us,” he said.

“I’m sure we can all agree that Yadi would be very proud and we can also agree that even in her death she brings us closer together,” FDNY EMS Division 2 Cmdr. Alvin Suriel said.

Arroyo’s wake will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home.

Her funeral is set for 11 a.m. March 25 at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Roman Catholic Church.