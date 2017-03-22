London Police Treating UK Parliament Attack As ‘Terrorist Incident’

LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area.

Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers.

According to David Lidington, the leader of Britain’s House of Commons, the officer was stabbed inside the gates of the compound before the suspect was shot, CBS News reported.

Lidington said the Parliament complex is on lockdown and there are reports of further violent incidents nearby.

Police said they were also called to an incident on nearby Westminster Bridge, where there are unconfirmed reports that as many as a dozen people were wounded, CBS News reported.

Witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the bridge and photos showed a car plowed into railings.

The former Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski posted a video on Twitter that seems to show people lying injured in the road on Westminster Bridge.

Sikorski, a senior fellow at the Harvard Centre for European Studies, says he saw at least five people lying on the ground after being “mown down” by a car.

Sikorski told the BBC he “heard what I thought what I thought was just a collision and then I looked through the window of the taxi and someone down, obviously in great distress.

“Then I saw a second person down, and I started filming, then I saw three more people down, one of them bleeding profusely.”

Westminster Bridge is just outside the Palaces of Westminster, which is the home of the Parliament.

.@POTUS has been briefed on the situation in the U.K. Continuing to monitor and update — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 22, 2017

On Twitter, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the incident. He said they will continue to monitor the situation and update the president.

Trump himself said during a brief appearance Wednesday before reporters at the White House that he was just getting the news. He called it “big news.”

