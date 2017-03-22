NYPD Increasing Security At Several Locations In Wake Of London Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is increasing security at high-profile locations across the city in wake of a deadly terror incident in London.

The department has redeployed its long-gun teams to the British Consulate, United Nations Mission as well as Grand Central Terminal and City Hall.

Following attack in London, NYPD has re-deployed long gun teams to British Consulate, City Hall, & Grand Central Station pic.twitter.com/5QPHovm9jU — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) March 22, 2017

“We immediately moved and redeployed some of our Critical Response Command personnel to UK locations, as well as other city agencies around the city,” NYPD Counterterrorism Chief Jim Waters said. “You’ll see a larger presence of the dogs at these locations as well as the CRC officers armed with the long guns.”

The NYPD said it is monitoring the situation, but said there is no information linking the London attack to New York City at this point.

“Everybody in New York needs to know that the NYPD along with their federal partners work hard, this is something that we’re working on all the time to keep everybody safe so all of our resources are going into this,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

The NYPD constantly trains and works with our federal partners on a daily basis to always be ready to protect NYC. #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/NkWCBMh8zS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 22, 2017

Nassau County Police are also intensifying patrols at all governmental buildings, mass transit, critical infrastructure, houses of worship and at significant public events.

Four people, including a police officer and attacker, were killed in incidents on the Westminster Bridge and outside Parliament on Monday. More than 20 others are injured.