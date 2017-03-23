Army Veteran Accused Of Racially-Motivated Murder To Appear In Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An army veteran accused of the racially-motivated murder of a black man in Midtown is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old James Harris Jackson, of Baltimore, surrendered just after midnight Wednesday after seeing himself on the news. He walked into the Times Square police substation, telling officers, “I’m the person that you’re looking for.”

Jackson is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 66-year-old Timothy Caughman. Police said Caughman was going through the trash when he was randomly attacked Monday night.

Police believe Jackson traveled from Baltimore to New York City to intentionally target black men. Police say Jackson chose Manhattan because it is the media capital of the world and he wanted to make a statement.

“It appears Jackson has been harboring feelings of hatred toward black men for at least 10 years,” NYPD Chief of Manhattan Detectives William Aubry said, adding that Monday’s deadly attack was “clearly racially motivated.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered his condolences to the Caughman family, and condemned the violence.

“We will not allow the forces of racism and hate to intimidate or divide us. Let me be very clear: This disturbing act of violence goes against everything New York stands for,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Not only must we repudiate this attack, but we must continue to deny that the ideas behind this cowardly crime have any place in democratic society.”

Jackson was in the Army from March 2009 to August 2012 and worked as a military intelligence analyst, the Army said. Deployed in Afghanistan from December 2010 to November 2011, he earned several medals and attained the rank of specialist.

Jackson was also a 2007 graduate from the Friends School, CBS2’s Raegan Medgie reported. The organization released a statement to its community following the arrest.

“Everything about this attack, especially its apparent motivation, is entirely antithetical to our values and ideals as a school and those of the Religious Society of Friends,” the statement read.

Representatives of the Black Lives Matter movement also made an appearance at the court in Lower Manhattan in solidarity with the victim.