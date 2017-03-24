Councilmembers: Mayor, NYPD Must Do More To Prevent Attacks Like Racially-Motivated Midtown Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A diverse group of City Council members spoke out Friday, calling upon Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD to address what the city is doing to protect black men after an allegedly hate-fueled murder in in Midtown.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, Brooklyn City Councilman Robert Cornegy (D-36th) said he is upset and heartbroken by the murder of Timothy Caughman, 66 – allegedly by a white man from Baltimore looking to kill black men.

Cornegy was also furious from what he considered a lack of response from Mayor de Blasio and law enforcement.

“It has me demanding from the NYPD, brass what method has been enlisted to protect blacks from future attacks?” Cornegy said.

Cornegy partly blamed Caughman’s murder on President Donald Trump, saying racial and religious hate has exploded since the president took office.

Cornegy said for there to be no immediate plan from the mayor or the NYPD to protect black people in New York is unacceptable.

“None of us should feel unsafe,” he said. “None of us should be complacent. We are on high alert.”

Army veteran James Harris Jackson, 28, surrendered just after midnight Wednesday in the deadly stabbing of Caughman after seeing himself on the news. He walked into the Times Square police substation, telling officers, “I’m the person that you’re looking for.”

Police said Caughman was going through the trash when he was randomly attacked Monday night.

Authorities say Jackson used a sword to stab Caughman and later discarded the weapon in a trash can. The weapon was later recovered.

Police believe Jackson traveled from Baltimore to New York City to intentionally target black men. Police say Jackson chose Manhattan because it is the media capital of the world and he wanted to make a statement.

“It appears Jackson has been harboring feelings of hatred toward black men for at least 10 years,” NYPD Chief of Manhattan Detectives William Aubry said earlier this week, adding that Monday’s deadly attack was “clearly racially motivated.”

Jackson is due back in front of a judge on Monday.