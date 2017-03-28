Boomer & Carton Podcast: March 28, 2017

Well, it was certainly an interesting show on Tuesday, as Boomer and Craig discussed, among other topics, the Raiders moving to Las Vegas and the Mets appearing to be ready for the season.
Additionally, Jerry Recco provided a pretty good idea of what it sounds like when he’s had enough, Tar Heels hero Luke Maye somehow made it to class on time following his game-winning shot on Sunday, the Giants are reportedly interested in Nick Mangold, and and John Franco eventually made it in for a visit.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
