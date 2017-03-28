Closing Arguments Set In Short Hills Mall Murder Trial

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the Short Hills mall murder trial.

The judge will instruct the jury before deliberations begin.

Basim Henry is the first of four men to stand trial for the murder of Hoboken attorney Dustin Friedland, who was gunned down in front of his wife during an alleged carjacking in December 2013.

Henry did not take the stand during the trial and the defense rested without presenting any evidence.

Three other men — Kevin Roberts, Karif Ford, and Hanif Thompson — are also charged with murder in the case.

Last week, the jury watched Henry’s video confession.

Henry — the alleged getaway driver — said they were out shopping for a car to steal, and knew Thompson had a weapon.

“I saw the gun before Short Hills, in his coat pocket,” he said.

The 36-year-old said he dropped Hanif and Roberts off near Friedland’s Range Rover.

“I saw a man, a lady, tusslin’ with em,” he said. “I heard a shot, I want to say two.”

Video from the mall shows the Suburban driven by Henry leave the garage followed by the Range Rover. Friedland was left for dead with his wife by his side.

“This wasn’t supposed to happen,” he said.

The Range Rover was recovered in Newark the next day behind an abandoned house.

Henry was arrested days after the carjacking in a hotel room in Easton, Pennsylvania where he was hiding out.

Authorities said security cameras at the mall place Henry in the parking garage days earlier following a white Range Rover — EZ Pass and highway cameras show the men following the vehicle home.

The near victim took the witness stand and the jury also heard emotional testimony from Friedland’s widow.