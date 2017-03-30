Jury Deliberations To Resume In Deadly Short Hills Mall Carjacking Case

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jury deliberations are expected to continue Thursday in the Short Hills mall murder trial.
Basim Henry, 36, is the first of four men to stand trial for the murder of Hoboken attorney Dustin Friedland, who prosecutors said was gunned down at The Mall at Short Hills in front of his wife during an alleged carjacking in December 2013.
Jurors on Wednesday asked for clarification of the scope of the felony murder charge.
The victim’s wife, Jamie Friedland, testified she saw her husband struggling with two men in the parking deck before he was shot.
Video from the mall shows an SUV driven by Henry leave the garage, followed by Friedland’s Range Rover. The Range Rover was recovered in Newark the next day behind an abandoned house.
Defense lawyer Michael Rubas argued in his closing statement Tuesday that Henry, the alleged getaway driver, wasn’t responsible for the shooter’s actions.
But prosecutors said Henry “knew force was necessary” to get the vehicle.
