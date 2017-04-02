CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Police Identify Suspect In Hit-And-Run That Injured Boy, 13, On Staten Island

April 2, 2017 9:03 PM
Filed Under: Qwaddel Lovelace, Staten Island, Staten Island Hit-And-Run, Tyreek Wilson, West Brighton

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police identified a suspect Sunday in a hit-and-run on Staten Island that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition.

Tyreek Wilson, 24, is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds. Police identified him as the suspect in the hit-and-run that happened around 5:45 p.m. this past Thursday.

Just after 6 p.m., Qwaddel Lovelace and and his younger brother were walking near her apartment building in the West Brighton neighborhood when investigators say a black sedan came barreling down the street, according to Qwaddel’s grandmother.

That was when police said the car hit Qwaddel near the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Broadway.

The car then crashed into a utility pole, police said. The suspect was then seen in surveillance video bolting from the scene.

Detectives say the driver had been trying to evade police. Officers had been trying to pull him over for not having a front license plate.

Qwaddel remained in critical, but stable, condition as of Friday. his younger brother who was with him was not hurt.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

