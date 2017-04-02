Police Identify Suspect In Hit-And-Run That Injured Boy, 13, On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police identified a suspect Sunday in a hit-and-run on Staten Island that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition.
Tyreek Wilson, 24, is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds. Police identified him as the suspect in the hit-and-run that happened around 5:45 p.m. this past Thursday.
Just after 6 p.m., Qwaddel Lovelace and and his younger brother were walking near her apartment building in the West Brighton neighborhood when investigators say a black sedan came barreling down the street, according to Qwaddel’s grandmother.
That was when police said the car hit Qwaddel near the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Broadway.
The car then crashed into a utility pole, police said. The suspect was then seen in surveillance video bolting from the scene.
Detectives say the driver had been trying to evade police. Officers had been trying to pull him over for not having a front license plate.
Qwaddel remained in critical, but stable, condition as of Friday. his younger brother who was with him was not hurt.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.