Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 3, 2017

With Monday came a highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” that won’t soon be forgotten.
There is certainly baseball in the air. Craig’s boast about Masahiro Tanaka doesn’t look too great right now after the Yankees’ ace got shelled on Sunday. Boomer was pumped about his Mets, who were set to open their season on Monday afternoon.
Sticking with the baseball theme, we’re one day into the season and there has already been an MLB replay mishap, and Doc and Darryl are a thing again, and Al Leiter jumped on to talk all things hardball.
Later, the Boomer and Craig talked about Shaq, who provided reaction to some Twitter criticism, and the guys offered their picks for Monday night’s NCAA tournament championship game.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »