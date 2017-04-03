At Least 4 Hurt In Minor NJ TRANSIT Derailment At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a derailment of a NJ TRANSIT train at Penn Station.

NJ TRANSIT said Northeast Corridor train 3926 from Trenton was approaching the station when it had a “minor derailment” on track 9 just after 9 a.m. Monday. Amtrak said three cars of the NJ TRANSIT train derailed.

One passenger who described what happened said “it just felt like a movie earthquake scene” inside the train.

“It was pretty wild,” he told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “Everyone just started jumping up and down, falling on the floor. Luckily after a couple of seconds, the whole thing just stopped, was calm and people checked to make sure there were no injuries.”

NJ TRANSIT said all 1,200 passengers on board are being offloaded. It said some of the cars did not make the platform, so those passengers are being walked through the cars to the platform.

At least four minor injuries have been reported, according to the FDNY. At least one person on a stretcher was seen being taken out of the station, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

NJ TRANSIT says Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley Line and Midtown Direct service has been suspended in and out of Penn Station.

NJ TRANSIT says NEC, NJCL and RVL train service will operate to and from Newark and Secaucus, where customers can seek alternate transportation into New York.

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken. Cross-honoring is in effect system wide with NJ TRANSIT buses and private carriers as well as PATH and NY Waterway.

Some Long Island Rail Road trains were being canceled at Jamaica.

Monday’s derailment comes more than a week after another incident involving a NJ TRANSIT train and an Amtrak train at Penn.

In that incident, an Amtrak Acela Express train from Boston was pulling out of Penn on its way to Washington D.C. when it had “a minor derailment while moving at a slow speed.”

The wheel of the train slipped off the tracks, causing the Acela to sideswipe a NJ TRANSIT train in the adjoining lane.

No serious injuries were reported.