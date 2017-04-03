CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Breaking: NJ TRANSIT Train Derails At Penn Station | Photos | Check NJT | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

At Least 4 Hurt In Minor NJ TRANSIT Derailment At Penn Station

April 3, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Andrea Grymes, FDNY, NJ Transit, Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a derailment of a NJ TRANSIT train at Penn Station.

NJ TRANSIT said Northeast Corridor train 3926 from Trenton was approaching the station when it had a “minor derailment” on track 9 just after 9 a.m. Monday. Amtrak said three cars of the NJ TRANSIT train derailed.

One passenger who described what happened said “it just felt like a movie earthquake scene” inside the train.

MORE: Check NJT | Check LIRR | PHOTOS: Minor NJ TRANSIT Derailment

“It was pretty wild,” he told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “Everyone just started jumping up and down, falling on the floor. Luckily after a couple of seconds, the whole thing just stopped, was calm and people checked to make sure there were no injuries.”

NJ TRANSIT said all 1,200 passengers on board are being offloaded. It said some of the cars did not make the platform, so those passengers are being walked through the cars to the platform.

At least four minor injuries have been reported, according to the FDNY. At least one person on a stretcher was seen being taken out of the station, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

NJ TRANSIT says Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley Line and Midtown Direct service has been suspended in and out of Penn Station.

NJ TRANSIT says NEC, NJCL and RVL train service will operate to and from Newark and Secaucus, where customers can seek alternate transportation into New York.

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken. Cross-honoring is in effect system wide with NJ TRANSIT buses and private carriers as well as PATH and NY Waterway.

Some Long Island Rail Road trains were being canceled at Jamaica.

Monday’s derailment comes more than a week after another incident involving a NJ TRANSIT train and an Amtrak train at Penn.

In that incident, an Amtrak Acela Express train from Boston was pulling out of Penn on its way to Washington D.C. when it had “a minor derailment while moving at a slow speed.”

The wheel of the train slipped off the tracks, causing the Acela to sideswipe a NJ TRANSIT train in the adjoining lane.

No serious injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia